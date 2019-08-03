Keke Palmer is lit lit!

The singer, actress, and TV personality adds her flare to summer ’20 with the party pleaser, “Twerk & Flirt,” a fun, free, and exhilarating new single that sees her reveal her moves in the club.

“He asked if I could get to know you,” she sings. “I ain’t finna bone you / One dance is all I have.”

Produced by Tasha Catour and written by Keke along with Alicia Renee, and Alexander “A-Lex” Lloyd, the infectious single is sure to turn the heat up extra high. “Bottles in my section, getting litty, getting turnt / Dance two songs witcha cause I’m friendly and a flirt / Twerking on your body twerking on your body werk,” Keke fluidly delivers on summer anthem.

Keke first gave followers a sneak peek of the song two weeks ago on her Snap Chat Show, “Keeping It Real.” She will perform the record on spot dates around the country.

Keke Palmer is currently a co-guest host on ABC’s Strahan & Sara. Additionally, she will also be co-starring in the highly anticipated movie ‘Hustlers’ alongside Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lizzo, and Constance Wu among others.

