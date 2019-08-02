Johntá Austin’s day of reckoning is finally here!

After blessing us with several hot singles over the last 15 years, including the 2006 fan-favorite “Turn It Up,” the two-time Grammy Award winner finally releases his long-awaited debut solo album, Love, Sex & Religion. Executive produced by Austin for Austin Entertainment and Troy Taylor for Songbook Entertainment, the nine-track project explores the nuances of love, sex, and religion over a soundtrack of provocative, potent, and powerful sounds.

“This album is my love letter to the genre of R&B and all of the things that make me proud to have a place in contributing to that genre,” says Johntá Austin.

Accompanying the project is a steamy music video for the album’s debut single “Love Angel.” Directed by Derek Blanks, the visual vividly brings the song to life and finds Austin in a fantasy dream with a sexy bartender he’s been eyeing.

Before embarking on his solo recording artist career, Austin established himself as an impressive force in the music industry with a formidable catalog as a songwriter who has written tracks for the likes of Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Aaliyah, Trey Songz, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Quavo, Usher and more. He earned a Grammy Award in the category of “Best R&B Song” twice for Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” and Mary J. Blige’s “Be Without You,” as well as served as the Supervising Music Producer for Lee Daniels’ Star television series.

Stream Austin’s new album ‘Love, Sex, & Religion’ below and cop it here!