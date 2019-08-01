Skye Verbs is providing all of our mid-Summer Instagram quotes in her new, vibe-heavy single, “Hit Right!”

Verbs is enjoying her “sugar honey ice tea” Summer as she starts her simple, but powerful shit-talking: “Bitch / All my bills paid / Yea we hit right.” So many references and emotions lie underneath the melodic, ocean-flow of lyrics – and she means every last one of them.

The Stamford, CT native blends a message of understanding self-power while in a busy, success-driven environment. “We spend so much of our time…hustling and move-making that sometimes we forget to just take a moment and realize when something “hits right,” she explains. “This is a fun record, glorifying the hustle and how it allows us to enjoy moments more deeply. There’s nothing wrong with taking time to enjoy your life and the things you’re creating in it.”

The soulful and warm approach jilted with a hidden truth is just the type of dichotomy that landed her last EP at No.1 in Taiwan on the iTunes R&B chart and No. 16 on the countries main chart. But, now, Verbs is back in the groove of things with a new project entitled the F-Word. The talented vocalist describes her forthcoming body of work as a “vibey soul R&B EP with dynamic vocals and tempos,” that sets to push audiences to “dig deeper” and will express that it’s “OK to be expressive and true to themselves.”

Much of her position in life has resulted in her sharing her wisdom cradled with transparent lyricism. Her prior projects speak to this overwhelming sense of self, and what’s more gracious, she’s found her mission in life – to spread the underlining messages of life: “Don’t let anyone kill your energy. Life is meant to be lived – so I encourage everyone to take a moment to realize and be grateful for when things, just, hit right.”

Allow the life-lessons of the seasoned soul to find your inner hero, while also dancing your life away.

Listen to her new single “Hit Right” exclusively, here:

Want to know what she’s saying on your first-go at it? No worries, we’ve got you covered. See her reflective lyrics below:

Mezcal, lemonade

Mm That shit hit right

Bitch, All my bills paid

Yea we hit right

Don’t give a sugar honey ice tea

If you fuck with me

You can find me where

All the good vibes and chilled mezcal meet

Ocean

Cocoa butter lotion

Uh That shit hit right

Mi amigas

on tequila

Mm, Yeah we hit right

Don’t give a sugar honey ice tea

If you fuck with me

Life can hand me lemons

And I’ma still make them sweet

Sipping Casamigos

Wherever we go

High key on the downlow

VIP down in Soho

Cruising down 95

Gone have me a Brooklyn night

DJ got me feeling light

Uh and he gone hit right.

He gone hit right (Repeat 5X)

Mezcal, lemonade

Mm That shit hit right

Bitch, all my bills paid

Yeah Now we hit right

Don’t give a sugar honey ice tea

If you fuck with me

You can find me where

All the good vibes and chilled mezcal meet

Ocean

Cocoa butter lotion

Uh That shit hit right

Mi amigas

on tequila

Mm, Yeah we hit right

Don’t give a sugar honey ice tea

If you fuck with me

Life can hand me lemons

And I’ma still make them sweet

Don’t give a sugar honey

Don’t give a sugar honey

Don’t give a sugar honey

Ice tea if you fuck with me (Repeat)

