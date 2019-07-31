702 lead singer Meelah returns with the smooth, new solo single, “#IDoWhatIFeelLike,” a song that empowers women to be free with no fear of judgment and zero F’s given!

“We all need moments when we just want to let our hair down and not give a care about what anybody thinks… Sometimes we just get in our own head and get in our own way. So this is just about having fun. It’s about empowerment and being free,” states Meelah.

On “#IDoWhatIFeelLike,” Meelah uses slick and braggadocios lyrics while riding the trap/soul track to bring her message to life.

Kameelah Williams, aka, Meelah was born & raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ironically enough she became the lead singer of the multi-platinum trio 702, which is the Las Vegas area code. The group is well known for chart-topping singles such as the Missy Elliott produced “Steelo” & the infectious ladies’ anthem “Where My Girls At,” which stayed in the top 20 for more than 30 weeks on Billboard’s top 40 pop chart, earning a nomination for an American Music Award. Her sultry lead vocals were also

displayed on an array of other 702 hits including the R&B top 10 power ballad “Get It Together.”

In 2019, Meelah along with R&B Group 702, performed on stages across the states and most recently took the stage at Essence Festival’s 25th Anniversary.

Meelah recently signed a deal with Soulstar/eOne. Currently, Meelah is in the studio recording her debut solo album set to be released fall 2019