Meet the next generation of The Jacksons with the introduction of the family’s newest musical sensation, Jaafar Jackson. After releasing the audio back in June, the nephew of music icon Michael Jackson unveils the stunning visual for his debut single, “Got Me Singing.”

Shot in Brazil and directed by Marcos Cavallaria, the video tells a modern-day Caribbean boy meets girl love story. In the clip, Jaafar pays homage to his uncle with familiar dance sequences and undeniable charm that fans of the King of Pop will recognize instantly. Living up to his family name, Jaafar stuns with amazing vocals and reminiscent dance moves.

“While recording ‘Got Me Singing,’ I knew this song would be a special one and would be a great introduction to my sound and upcoming album,” Jaafar explains. “It gave me the feeling of wanting to dance. I can’t wait to share it with the world and hope they get the same feeling.”

The 23-year-old recording artist is the son of legendary singer/songwriter Jermaine Jackson. Jermaine Jackson is best known as a member of the iconic group, The Jackson 5. Jermaine also had a successful solo career with classic hits, “Do What You Do” and “Dynamite.”

Proud of his son and his new musical journey, last month, Papa Jermaine gave fans a behind-the-scenes video preview into the debut video, watch here.

“Got Me Singing” will appear on Jaafar’s upcoming debut album, ‘Famous.’ The project is slated for a late-2019 release on Jusic Group.

By Bryson ‘Boom’ Paul