Music legend Irv Gotti will exclusively produce an anthology series titled TALES, which re-imagines Cardi B’s breakout hit “Bodak Yellow” in a one-hour episode starring R&B soulstress Justine Skye and hip hop heir Romeo Miller. Directed by newcomer Ellie Foumbi (Zenith), winner of the Gold Student Academy Award and was also shortlisted for the 2017 Academy Awards in the Live-Action short film category. She created a stunning cinematic tale elaborating on the uplifting story of Violet, a 23-year-old exotic dancer, who is raising her teenage sister while working toward hip hop superstardom.

“Bodak Yellow” features a star-studded cast with, Gotti and Foumbi recruiting music veterans such as Justine Skye, Romeo Miller, Rasheeda, and comedian Lil Duval. Other actors taking the helm for this season are Tasha Smith, Robert Munic, Joshua Butler, Erik White, Benny Boom, Bryan Barber, and first-time directors Ellie Foumbi and Nefertite Nguvu to direct episodes throughout the series. Writers for this season are Robert Munic, Leah Keith, Adam Wiesen, Patrick Coker, John Barcheski, Michael Cobian, Leah Benavides, Larry “Legend” Spivey, Marcus J. Guillory, and Trevor Vandelac.

The series includes nine additional episodes that will feature some R&B and Hip Hop hits including the world premiere of Kanye West’s “Brothers” featuring Charlie Wilson, Geto Boys’ “Mind Playing Tricks on Me,” Migos’ “Slippery,” Nas’ “I Gave You Power,” Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Life,” Mary J. Blige’s “My Life,” Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Deep Cover,” Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor,” and XXXtentacion’s “Moonlight.”

Love, murder and a plethora of hip-hop/R&B music are themes that highlight the songs for this season. Joining Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo is his Visionary Ideas production company’s executive producers Ron Robinson and Robert Munic, producers Darcell Lawrence, John Bryant, James Seppelfrick, Keith Neal and Eric Tomosunas, and co-producers Sonny Lorenzo, JJ Lorenzo and Darien Baldwin.

Watch an exclusive behind the scenes clip of the making of “Bodak Yellow:”

Written By: @Livengoodlivin