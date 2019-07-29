To follow-up his popular #1 UAC hit “Dirty,” R&B veteran Tank drops off the brand new single, “I Don’t Think You’re Ready.” Both songs will appear on his forthcoming ninth studio album ELEVATION, due out this fall.

On “I Don’t Think You’re Ready,” Tank tugs on the heartstrings as he playfully, passionately, and affectionately croons about “teaching his girl a lesson.” In true Tank fashion, we expect nothing less than intimate, loving, and raw lyrics over heart-stopping melodies.

With nearly 500 million career streams, Tank continues to celebrate the success of his platinum-selling single “When We” from his eighth studio album SAVAGE. The single held the #1 spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase UAC charts for 13 weeks and was nominated for the iHeart Radio R&B Song of the Year. “When We” is the only core R&B record to crack the Billboard Hot 100. Now we can look forward to Tank’s ninth studio album, ELEVATION, slated to drop this fall.