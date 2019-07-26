New Jersey-born singer/songwriter Rico Davis is lighting up mid-Summer parties with his latest single “Stay Proper.” As a follow up to his recent EP, The Golden Ratio, “Stay Proper” takes Rico’s electro-pop flavor to the next level, fusing African rhythms, Caribbean vibes, and Spanish guitar to create a soulful, upbeat dance track.

“‘Stay Proper’ is a song I’m very proud of,” Rico told Singersroom. “I love making music that makes people feel good and dance. There’s enough stress in our lives, and sometimes we all need a feel good record to get us through the week. I just finished shooting the music video as well, in Coney Island with director Deonte’ Babb. I promise you, the visual is just as sexy as the song!”

“Stay Proper” is currently available on all digital platforms worldwide, with most links here: http://smarturl.it/stayproper.

In celebration of the release, Rico Davis also curated a lively Spotify playlist, perfect for all the Summer vibes! Check that out here: https://spoti.fi/2SsvNu9

