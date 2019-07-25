Viral sensation Jessie Woo recently released her much-anticipated musical debut, ‘Moods Of A Cancer.’ Executive Produced by Shaft for The KSR Group, the project features six new songs and two humorous skits. The EP reflects Jessie’s range as a multifaceted entertainer, showcasing both her mesmerizing singing abilities and contagious comedic personality.

Through her large social following, hilarious viral skits, and captivating appearance, Jessie captured the attention of Grammy-award winning Executive & Manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael who’s known for scouting and cultivating some of music’s greatest talents, “I knew Jessie was a star when I heard her sing” exclaims Shaft. “Between all of the jokes and skits her voice resonated, not just her tone and the quality but the message. God has given her a gift that I wanted to help her elevate in order to share with the world. She’s smart, talented and driven. I see nothing but success and stardom for her. Epi das it.”

After organically launching a successful digital career on her own, Jessie is “so excited to embark on this journey. I’ve been a singer all my life but it wasn’t easy finding the right place to start professionally. KSR is definitely my home and I’m optimistic for our future together. Moods Of A Cancer is a strong start for me and I hope my supporters feel the same.”

The new EP is an ode to classic R&B with Caribbean cultural influences. The seductive “Fill Me Up” opens the EP, with Jessie commanding intimate come-ons over a dripping bounce and airy guitar, while “Vacation” is an uptempo club record with a touch of Haitian kompa. The mix of sweet and sultry tracks were co-written by Jessie and produced by Grammy-award winning, multi-platinum & gold producer DJ SwanQo (Cardi B), TJ Da Beatman, Sean Island, Jeanmax Valcourt, Madman JP, Deafh Beats and Wiggy Vs The World.

Moods Of A Cancer is currently available on all streaming services via The KSR Group and EPIC.

