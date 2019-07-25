Pen Griffey is back! Multi-platinum recording artist Bryson Tiller ends his year-long hiatus with the surprise release of a new song called “Blame.” He premiered the song Tuesday afternoon on his official TrapSoul website.

A signature cut by the Kentucky-native, “Blame” is a personal track that shows Tiller addressing his relationship with a significant other while dealing with his inner demons. A superstar but still a man, Tiller admits his faults and looks to apologize and salvage the love. “Blame” is potentially the first release off of Tiller’s highly-anticipated third album titled, ‘Serenity.’

Tiller announced the name of the third project while working on it back in mid-2018. However, in December 2018, he announced the album was delayed indefinitely. Reasons stating, “Album delayed till I’m happy with it,” he wrote. “I understand that people these days love to have new music like every 4 months but that’s just not how I work.”

Back in March, Tiller showed glimpses of making a return to the charts with a fan participation tweet. he asked:

i need someone to pull up on me in LA soon and pick a song or two from my laptop for me to release next.. let me know — tiller (@brysontiller) March 23, 2019

Following the release of his second album, True to Self (RCA), in 2017, Tiller succumbed to frustration over the sophomore’s widespread criticism.

While “Blame” is Tiller’s first solo release in a year, the song is the second Bryson Tiller appearance of 2019. He was featured on the new Ryan Trey hit, “Nowhere to Run” back in March on #JUSTAREGULARDAY. Tiller appeared on the song courtesy of RCA.

At press time, Both RCA and Tiller have yet to comment on the new song or patiently-awaited third album. More updates as they become available.

Bryson ‘Boom’ Paul