Singer-Songwriter Terry Bright releases new single and cinematic film “North Florida Flow.”

The Pensacola native started singing at his home church around the age of 13. As his passion grew for music, he acquired a skill for songwriting and recorded his first record at 19 years old. In 2017, he released his mixtape “Owl,” which included the standout songs “Eye 2 Eye,” “Fools Paradise,” and “I.” The songwriter has also opened in concert for R&B superstar Mýa.

Bright describes himself as an artsy, alternative R&B artist. The songwriter likes to create songs with funky transitions to grab listeners attention. The TSU graduate has an immense appreciation for film and the arts that translates throughout the visuals for his songs.

The upbeat single “North Florida Flow” is a celebration of Bright’s roots in Florida. The song’s heavy bass and twerk style rhythm entices fans to dance along. The video shows Bright and friends enjoying the culture that Florida has to offer, highlighting famous Florida dance moves and wearing paraphernalia from one of Florida’s most popular schools, Florida A&M University.

“The way the song came about is me thinking about the culture of Florida and what it means to me …I’m from North Florida and this is what we do, and I just wanted to staple that,” Bright said.

Bright likes to convey powerful statements in his videos. In the “North Florida Flow” music video, he displayed what he calls a “black culture” portrait that captured all shades of black skin. This is to show that there are diverse shades of skin color that live throughout the state of Florida.

Bright shared that his next project “Relationships Aren’t Everything” is set to release in September. He hopes to combine visual art elements within the mixtape. In the future, the R&B artist hopes to have a platinum record and dabble in the film industry with his writing and visually creative skills. Check out Terry Bright’s new single “North Florida Flow “out now.

By Loren Lyons