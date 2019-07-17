Seven-time Stellar Award-winner, Grammy-nominated, and Billboard Award winner JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise are set to release their 10th album, “Miracle Worker,” accompanied with the release of relationship book with wife Trina Hairston titled, “A Miracle Marriage.”

Songwriter JJ Hairston has been making headlines with the 2017 hit “You Deserve It,” sang throughout churches everywhere. Now, single “Miracle Worker” has already reached the top 15 on the Billboard Gospel Charts.

The album was recorded in two live sessions, the first half in Abuja, Nigeria at the COZA Church and the second half at Hairston’s home church City of Praise in Landover, Maryland. Recording the album in Abuja was a life-changing experience that inspired the song and album title “Miracle Worker.”

He says: “Their faith is what is making all of these miracles happen…what we are trying to do is build our faith here in U.S., which is why we recorded a song called “Miracle Worker.” It really simply states that he is the God of miracle, signs and wonders and we are hoping that this project will help people increase their faith in God and his miracle working power.”

Inspired by his personal miracle with himself and his wife, it birthed their relationship book “A Miracle Marriage” that will be released the same day as the album.

Co-written by his wife Trina Hairston, the book talks about their experience being married at such a young age facing difficulties that almost ended their marriage, but through their faith, they withstood the adversity and now share their journey with other couples to encourage them on how to get through rough times.

Following the release of the album, Hairston plans on doing a “Love & Miracles” headlining tour. At every stop the couple will share passages from their books and give advice about love and marriage, to open for the concert. The tour will kick off at Radio One D.C.’s “Praise In The Park” at the Gateway Pavilion. Both the album “Miracle Worker,” and book “Miracle Marriage” will be out July 26th and are available for pre-order June 22nd at JJHairston.com.