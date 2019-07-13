Grammy Award-winning R&B songstress Elle Varner returns with her highly-anticipated new album, Ellevation, Entertainment One (“eOne”). Headed by the singles “Loving U Blind,” “Pour Me” featuring Wale, and “Kinda Love,” the project features nine songs that continues to showcase Varner’s growth as a soul singer and songwriter.

‘Ellevation’ was executive produced by Varner and features Rapsody, songwriting by Stacy Barth and production from Nascent, Jordan Ware, Jason Avalos, Los Hendrix with vocals produced by Jimmy Varner and mixed by Gordon Williams.

Varner is currently planning a tour for the early fall and will be appearing at the Howard Theater on July 18 in Washington, D.C. and at Sony Hall on July 19. For more information log onto www.ellevarner.com.