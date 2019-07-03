Two-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and CEO Eric Roberson just released a new single and visual called “Leave It In,” from his upcoming project, ‘Late Night Sessions.’

The “Leave It In” single is a soulful upbeat song, sharing how passionately he feels about the lady he loves and celebrating her in his life. The visuals for the single narrate an amusing story of Roberson playing a role named “Erro,” who takes his significant other on a night out on the town. By the end of the evening, Erro serenades the woman he loves with lyrics: “Give you my heart, I ain’t playing no games,” and vowing to devote his heart, soul, and mind to her.

The King of Independent Soul and R&B has been an independent artist for the last 20 years. He has worked with artists such as saxophonist Boney James, singer Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, and many others. In 2018, he created an online platform called “The Process,” an app for musicians and creative thinkers. The app includes exclusive content from Roberson, letting fans see his creative process for music as well as hearing newly released tracks like his EP “Earth Wind and Fire” trilogy. Coming up on the one- year anniversary, the app is steadily progressing with now having over 500 patrons.

Not only is Roberson a musician and businessman he is also a family man. The Howard alumnus works alongside his family from having his parents supervise his tour merchandise to having his children act as his A&Rs.

Roberson has announced an upcoming tour celebrating his 10-year anniversary of his Grammy-nominated album “Music Fan.” The new project “Late Night Session” will be released exclusively on “The Process.” The melodic single and visual will remind you of that old school love with a modern, jazzy bass that fans will enjoy.

By Loren Lyons