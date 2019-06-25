Singer/songwriter Josh Waters released his new single, “Get Away.”

Listening to the first few seconds of the song brings up emotional feelings that make you think about all of your past relationships. By the time the song gets to the hook and chorus, it springs a melodic, uplifting flow to your ears that brings a sense of harmony and satisfaction. The style of the song makes you want to groove and sing along, after a breakup, with a group of your friends, that leaves you feeling better afterwards.

After Waters’ second debut album “Honey”, the R&B artist recently joined producer ‘WLPWR’ and his new label ‘BNDWTH.’ Together they created a love song and cinematic clip that evokes the sweet soulful sound of R&B. The cinematic clip gives a theatrical take on how bad a relationship can get. The video was surprising to watch, as the visual tells the story of Waters’ romantic partner discovering his infidelities and plotting with the other woman to get revenge. Once they set him up, they kidnapped him and took him to an abandoned field, ignited a large fire and dug a hole to throw him in.

Even though the video illustrates the anger and pain of his lovers feeling like they have been taken advantage of, the lyrics of the song manifest the feelings of having heartbreak from leaving someone you care about and frustration of constantly repeating the same mistakes in relationships. Though it was not shown in the video, the song “Get Away” is about healing. Listeners can relate to the message of the song by finding strength in letting go and moving on. Waters’ uses his personal experience with relationships and hopes that his music will help inspire others to break free from their bad situationships.

By Loren Lyons