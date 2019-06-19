Sabrina Claudio draws inspiration from the 90s classic “Let’s Chill” by Guy for her latest collaboration, “All My Love.”

On the nostalgic track, the singer/songwriter teams with rapper Wale for a soothing duet that is sure to entertain music enthusiasts.

“All My Love” comes on the heels of Sabrina’s debut Coachella performance in April where the songstress commanded attention from the festival’s main stage. Sabrina also recently teamed up with BURNS and A$AP Rocky to deliver their song, “Energy.”

Sabrina Claudio has been garnering much attention from fans and critics alike since she independently unveiled her debut EP Confidently Lost in 2016. The EP was eventually released commercially and shot to No. 3 on the iTunes R&B chart sitting only behind Khalid and The Weeknd. Sabrina would follow with a 12-song collection ‘About Time’ that shot to the top of R&B charts and continued to cement Claudio as one to watch.

More new music from Sabrina will be coming very soon.