R&B/Soul songstress Snoh Aalegra returns with another appetizing musical treat entitled “Find Someone Like You.” Like her recent offerings, the new release is another soulful and heartfelt song as Snoh continues to mesmerizing with her buttery vocal delivery.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to find someone like you… I want this to last forever,” the LA-based singer/songwriter declares on the Jonah L. Christian-produced track. Snoh’s melodies will inevitably seep into your brain.

Along with the single comes news of a new album. According to a post on her Instagram, Snoh will release her next project on August 16th. The opus will follow up her debut LP, FEELS.

She also shared the below photo, which seems to be the album cover. Also, Snoh will hit the road in September for some international tour stops.