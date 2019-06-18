Following the success of his song, “Wrong,” viral star Luh Kel returns with the new gem, “BRB.” On the bouncy offering, the St. Louis talent adds his spin on young love, while tapping into his emotional side, putting his girl’s feelings first.

The Cinematic Music Group artist is quickly stamping his mark in music after his breakout single “Wrong” went viral. To date, “Wrong” has amassed over 22M views on YouTube and over 80M streams since its April release. Additionally, 5M + Tik Tok videos were created for “Wrong”, helping it to reach viral success.

Luh Kel recently entered Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart at #15 and continues to quickly gain momentum, becoming the hottest star out of St. Louis all while still in high school.

Stay tuned for new Luh Kel releases.

