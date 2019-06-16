Grammy-nominated R&B artist Gallant returns with the brand new single, “Sharpest Edges,” the follow up to 2016’s acclaimed full-length debut, Ology.

Over a thumping production by Stint, Gallant’s voice slips from evocative verses into a head-bobbing hypnotic hook as he croons, “You’ve got the sharpest edges I’ve ever seen.”

About the song, Gallant commented, “There are two sides to every coin—a bunch of caskets buried underneath every vacation home. I had problems with depression for a long time because even though you get to choose your own outlook on life, it’s hard sometimes to ignore the bad shit, the mistakes you made and the things you could have done better. It’s easier to admit the world is full of sharp edges—and to make a goal to have as many close calls as you can.”

Bank in April, Gallant began teasing his next chapter with the one-off R&B anthem “Gentleman” and its T-Pain-assisted remix.

Next up, Gallant will perform at AfroPunk in Atlanta October 12-14 and Life Is Beautiful in Las Vegas September 20-23 as he plots headline dates for later in the year.