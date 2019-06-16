X Factor alum J-Sol aims for the heartstrings with his latest single, “Bullet In My Heart.” Produced by AC Burrell (Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Hudson, 2Chainz), J-Sol wrote the song to deal with his ongoing battle with depression from the loss of his mother to Cancer.

“I wrote ‘Bullet In My Heart’ on my bedroom floor in May 2015 after my mum’s funeral,” recalls J-Sol. “Till today it’s the fastest song I’ve written. The song wasn’t ever meant to be released. In fact, I had zero plans of anyone ever hearing it. It was a private letter from myself to my mum. But I guess life had other plans.”

J-Sol is working on an upcoming EP featuring collaborations with Conor Maynard, Mila J, Mishon and Anth Melo. He’s also performing at Jordan Stephen’s “Music For Mental Health” concert and headlining his second show at the O2 Academy in November.

Stream “Bullet In My Heart” on Spotify.