R&B veteran Shawn Stockman, a beloved member of legendary R&B group Boyz II Men, returns with the new solo single “Left Right.”

“Left Right” features lush harmonies and poignant lyrics as Shawn continues to showcase himself as a standalone mainstay

The new release follows last year’s EP, Shawn, which was released in October 2018. The project featured the stepping and grooving single, “Feelin Lil Som’n.”

Shawn continues to ready his debut solo album.