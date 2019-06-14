Emerging R&B artist Miesa debuts the brand new single, “Unsaid,” the lead offering from her forthcoming EP. Produced by Manzur Zafr (Monica, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige) and written by Jackson (Kelly Rowland and Marc E. Bassy) and Tiffany Fred (Zendaya, Tamar Braxton, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia), the soulful track features heartfelt lyrics as Miesa uses her silky voice to lament on a tough heartbreak.

“I’ve come to realize that without honesty, there really can be no closure, which is why this song feels so personal,” said Miesa. “We don’t always get to be honest with someone that we are in a relationship with and sometimes when we do, it’s already over.”

“Unsaid” gives fans a taste of what to expect from Miesa’s EP, where she will further explore the ups and downs of relationships.

Over the past few years, Miesa has made her mark on the R&B/pop scene. Her “When Love…” EP debuted in top 10 on iTunes and her single “Overdrive” landed top 20 at Urban Radio. Fans can expect to hear more compelling music from Miesa as she wraps up her forthcoming EP and debut album featuring production from The Rascals (Babyface, Ariana Grande), Happy Perez (Miguel) and KNT (Justin Bieber).