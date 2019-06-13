BJ the Chicago Kid continues to build anticipation around his long-awaited forthcoming sophomore album, ‘1123.’ His latest release from the upcoming opus is called “Worryin’ About Me,” and it features Migos group member and rapper Offset. Produced by C Gutta, on the bouncy offering, the Chicago singer and songwriter captivates with his soulful delivery while adding a more street twist through his lyrics.

“Yeah I got a bag, I know you mad though,” he sings. “But worryin’ ’bout me, ain’t never made you no money.”

It’s currently unclear when BJ will unwrap his new project, but for not, enjoy another treat.