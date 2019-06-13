Brown Skin Sugar - Single - Ajia

Title: Brown Skin Sugar - Single

Artist: Ajia

Tracks

Title Artist Time
0
Brown Skin Sugar Ajia 3:05 USD 0.99

London singer-songwriter Ajia continues to build her momentum; she returns with the brand new single, “Brown Skin Sugar.” On the track, the 23-year-old exudes confidence as she playfully confirms her beauty through silky vocals and catchy melodies. It’s simply a song about being comfortable and positive within yourself.

Ajia describes her music as “Forever Music.”

Stream on Spotify: