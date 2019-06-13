Title: Brown Skin Sugar - Single
Artist: Ajia
- Genre: R&B/Soul
- Release Date: 2019-06-07
- Explicitness: notExplicit
- Country: USA
- Track Count: 1
Tracks
|Title
|Artist
|Time
|0
|Brown Skin Sugar
|Ajia
|3:05
|USD 0.99
London singer-songwriter Ajia continues to build her momentum; she returns with the brand new single, “Brown Skin Sugar.” On the track, the 23-year-old exudes confidence as she playfully confirms her beauty through silky vocals and catchy melodies. It’s simply a song about being comfortable and positive within yourself.
Ajia describes her music as “Forever Music.”
