Last night, Jon Bellion launched the North American leg of “The Glory Sound Prep Tour” at The Met in Philadelphia. The summer headline run, produced by Live Nation, is his largest outing to date. It will include a July 12 concert at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and an August 10 hometown show at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available at www.JonBellion.com. Bellion’s world tour will take him to Europe, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand this fall.

Released in November 2018 via Capitol Records/Visionary Music Group, ‘Glory Sound Prep’ includes collaborations with GRAMMY®-winning producer Quincy Jones, Roc Marciano, RZA, B.Keyz, and Travis Mendes. Combined global streams of the single “Stupid Deep” have surpassed 40 million. A documentary about the making of Glory Sound Prep, directed by Dexter Findley, was released last month.

Over the past few weeks, Bellion has released five new recordings – including his new single, “Crop Circles.” The record is smooth and funky as Bellion croons about a turbulent relationship.

Jon Bellion – The Glory Sound Prep Tour – 2019 North American Dates

6/12 Philadelphia, PA The Met

6/14 Washington, DC MGM National Harbor

6/15 Raleigh, NC The Red Hat Amphitheater

6/16 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

6/19 Atlanta, GA State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

6/21 Orlando, FL CFE Arena

6/22 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater

6/23 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheater

6/25 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre

6/28 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

6/29 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

6/30 Austin, TX HEB Center

7/2 Albuquerque, NM Villa Hispana Pavilion

7/5 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

7/6 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

7/10 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union OAT

7/12 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

7/13 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

7/16 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

7/17 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

7/18 Portland, OR Moda Center (TOTC)

7/20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Pavilion

7/21 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

7/24 Lincoln, NE Pinewood Bowl

7/25 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

7/27 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/28 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

7/30 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheater

7/31 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

8/2 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

8/3 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

8/6 Boston, MA Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/8 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

8/10 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/11 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion