Jamar Langley is a southern multi-genre singer, songwriter, and musician with a melodic voice and soulful guitar skills that is turning heads and making waves in the music industry.

Born in South Carolina, the 31-year-old musical extraordinaire has been making his musical mark in the South. He released his new single, “Feel Good” in March 2019 to positive reviews on social media and radio stations.

Stream on Spotify:

