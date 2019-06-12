B5 recently dropped off their latest single, “Wave,” on all streaming platforms, and now they return with a supporting music video. The clip launches with footage of the group during their Bad Boy Records era, then transitions to current day, showcasing their maturity and slick dance moves.

“Wave” follows the success of “Do That,” the group’s first single in five years. The five brothers have been in the studio working on their new EP “New Jacksons.”

In celebration of the upcoming EP, B5 will be holding a concert for their fans this summer in Atlanta on July 13 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre. Special guests include Whitney Reign (The Four TV Show) and Chris Landry. Get tix here!

With performances alongside iconic artists such as will.i.am, Usher, Backstreet Boys, Bow Wow and songs hitting the Billboard 200 charts, the boys are ready.