All Grown Up: Brotherly Quintet B5 Return With New Single, ‘Do That’

You may remember the cute, teen R&B group B5, who released their debut single back in 2005; the Troop-remake “All I Do” and their 2007 Bow Wow-assisted single “Hydraulics.”

Now the brothers — Bryan, Carnell, Dustin, Kelly, and Patrick — are back and all grown up with a new single called “Do That.” The mid-tempo record finds them singing about turning their women’s bedroom fantasies into a reality.

“Do That” is the first single from the group’s upcoming EP that is slated to release later this year. The new EP will be their first project since 2007’s Don’t Talk, Just Listen (Bad Boy Records), which peaked at No. 5 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

