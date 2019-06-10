Eric Bellinger borrows Chris Brown for his latest music video, “Type of Way.”

In the clip, Brown and Bellinger are transported to a trippy “Project X” level party full of neon animation, sexy women and dancers after putting on Bellinger’s virtual reality goggles. The two proceed to have the night of their life; Bellinger enjoys some one-on-one time with his lady friend in the bedroom while Breezy impresses with his moves.

“Thank you guys for your continued support,” Bellinger told his fans. “As you know we’ve been grinding this shit out for a couple years now. Please view and share if you fuck with the video. I spent a lot a of money on this shit you guys better watch it!”

R&B veteran Ne-Yo and dance sensation Dan Rue cameos in the clip.

“Type of Way” can be found on Bellinger’s latest album The Rebirth 2, which has received over 10 million streams since its release in February (2019).