Kelis fans in the U.S. are receiving a long overdue treat. Her sophomore album, Wanderland, released in 2001, is now available for streaming.

The project was released internationally with no visibility in the U.S. due to a dispute with Kelis’ then record label, Virgin. Fans who previously heard the project had to order the CD from overseas or download the MP3 on the internet.

Like her debut album, Kaleidoscope, her sophomore LP was also produced by The Neptunes.