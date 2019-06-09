Wanderland - Kelis

Title: Wanderland

Artist: Kelis

  • Genre: R&B/Soul
  • Release Date: 2001-10-17
  • Explicitness: notExplicit
  • Country: USA
  • Track Count: 16

  • A Virgin Records Release; ℗ 2001 Capitol Records, LLC

  • On iTunes

Tracks

Title Artist Time
1
Intro Kelis 1:11
2
Young, Fresh 'N' New Kelis 4:37
3
Flash Back Kelis 3:26
4
Popular Thug Kelis & Pusha T 4:13
5
Daddy Kelis & Malice 3:50
6
Scared Money Kelis 4:00
7
Shooting Stars Kelis 6:18
8
Digital World Kelis & Roscoe 4:25
9
Perfect Day Kelis 3:56
10
Easy Come, Easy Go Kelis 3:33
11
Junkie Kelis 2:57
12
Get Even Kelis 4:12
13
Mr. U.F.O. Man Kelis & John Ostby 4:27
14
Little Suzie Kelis 4:23
15
Star Wars Kelis 3:06
16
I Don't Care Anymore Kelis 3:48

Kelis fans in the U.S. are receiving a long overdue treat. Her sophomore album, Wanderland, released in 2001, is now available for streaming.

The project was released internationally with no visibility in the U.S. due to a dispute with Kelis’ then record label, Virgin. Fans who previously heard the project had to order the CD from overseas or download the MP3 on the internet.

Like her debut album, Kaleidoscope, her sophomore LP was also produced by The Neptunes.