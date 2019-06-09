R&B sensation Queen Naija launches her next musical campaign with the release of her new single “Away From You.” The song continues to highlight her soulful signature style. Over a throwback beat and shimmering keys, Queen Naija’s voice stretches from coy verses into an instantly catchy hook repeating the title, “Away from you” on a rising crescendo. The track illuminates how bold and bright her delivery remains and flaunts her quotable lyricism all at once.

“Away From You” continues a hot streak for the artist. Recently, she achieved platinum certification from the RIAA for both “Karma” and “Medicine” as well as a gold certification for “Butterflies.” Her self-titled debut EP, Queen Naija, is out now and available HERE for download and streaming via Capitol Records.

Currently, Queen Naija is putting the finishing touches on her full-length debut—coming soon.

Stream below and Get it HERE via Capitol Music Group.

Stream full version: