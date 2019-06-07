R&B legend Raphael Saadiq blesses listeners’ from multiple generations by dropping his brand new single, “Something Keeps Calling.”

Featuring Rob Bacon, the sultry gem is classic Saadiq as he delivers silky and intoxicating vocals over slick production.

“Something Keeps Calling” is the first offering from Saadiq’s long-awaited, much-anticipated fifth studio album, Jimmy Lee. The project, which will be his first release in eight years, currently has no official release timeline.

Outside of his own music, you can always find the music veteran in the studio working his magic with other artists.

Check out “Something Keeps Calling” below and stay tuned for more from Mr. Saadiq.