Veteran R&B songstress Erykah Badu recently joined forces with James Poyser of The Roots for “Tempted,” a remake of Squeeze’s 1981 classic. The collaborators came together for a song on behalf of Record Store Day in April.

The interpretation features production from Steve Mandel with musical instrumentation by Thunder at, Derrick Hodge, and Ali Jackson. Of Course, Badu’s rich and eclectic vocals is front and center.