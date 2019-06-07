“Accusing Me” is the latest single from R&B veteran Lyfe Jennings; the bouncy mid-tempo gem recently lauded the most added song at Adult R&B Radio.

On the track, Lyfe reveals emotional lyrics about an insecure partner while showcasing his classic raspy vocals and sultry melodies.

“Always accusing me, wanna see my phone / You say your intuition’s saying that I’m doing wrong,” Lyfe sings. “I might as well be running around / There’s only so much I can take before I just break down.”

“Accusing Me” is the first single from Lyfe’s forthcoming album, 777, scheduled for release on July 7th. The project will feature appearances from Algebra Blessett & Bobby V.

Check out “Accusing Me” below: