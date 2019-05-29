R&B/Hip Hop crooner Ty Dolla $ign drops a heartstring-pulling visual for his fan-favorite single, “Purple Emoji,” featuring rapper J. Cole.

In the colorful video, shot in Brooklyn and directed by Olivia Rose, Ty Dolla $ign and Cole World deliver their emotionally-rich and passion-filled lyrics against backdrops while showcasing the beauty of relationships in couples of all ages and gender.

“Purple Emoji instantly connected with me on an authentic level. it’s so amazing to hear that sort of vulnerability from artists who are talking about their day ones and a love that we can all relate to,” said the video’s director, Olivia Rose. “I wanted to stay true to the lyrics and create a video that showed real couples, real friends, real siblings and the tiniest of actions of intimacy they share. I think the outcome is a video that can resonate with all people from all walks of life and is representative of the full spectrum of love.”

“Purple Emoji” is the lead single from Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming third studio album, dropping soon. For more information, please visit: http://www.dollasignworld.com