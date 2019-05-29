Ms. Kelly is in this b*tch!

The veteran R&B artist and Destiny’s Child member releases the new music video for “Don’t You Worry,” a nostalgic gem and fan-favorite from her recent EP, ‘The Kelly Rowland Edition.’

The unofficial visual sees Rowland and her collaborators in the Red Bull Music Studio Sessions creating the record and enjoying the playback. Shot in Red Bull Studios in Los Angeles, CA, fans get a real taste of the studio vibes, which should lend even more love to the intoxicating single.

Kelly Rowland released the surprise 3-song EP, ‘The Kelly Rowland Edition,’ a little over two weeks ago. Collaborators include songwriters pineappleCiti, Alex Saad, P. Wright, Jordan Douglas and producers TWhy Xclusive, Lord Quest and Fabian Mazur. Rowland dubbed the group as “talented new bloods.”

“The base of this record, of course, is R&B; making classic records,” states Rowland.

Also, Check out the behind-the-scenes clip below as Rowland delves deeper into her creative outlook.