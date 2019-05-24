After recently topping the Billboard Adult R&B chart and Mediabase UAC chart with his latest single, “Dirty,” Tank celebrates the feat by releasing an official remix featuring Chris Brown and Feather & Rahky.

The new offering shifts from the trap sound to a more traditional R&B format as Tank and Breezy deliver emotional and heartfelt vocals about sex, love, and passion as they aim to please their ladies. This remix will have listeners on a nostalgic musical joyride. Sampling Keith Sweat’s “Twisted,” the song, featuring Feather and Rahky, is produced by Hitmaka and co-produced by OG Parker, Paul Cabbin, Smash David, and Tee Ramano.

“Dirty” is Tank’s second #1 hit single following “When We,” the number one UAC Song of 2018. “When We” held the #1 spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase UAC charts for 13 weeks and was nominated for the iHeart Radio R&B Song of the Year.

Tank’s ninth studio album is due out this Summer.