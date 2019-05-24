Last week, Destiny’s Child member and solo star Kelly Rowland quelled fans appetite by releasing the 3-song EP, ‘The Kelly Rowland Edition.’

The surprise project follows the singer and songwriter’s November 2018 trap single “ Kelly,” a song about self-affirmation and self-worth.

Kelly shared the following message on social media about The Kelly Rowland Edition: “Had the PLEASURE of going in with some talented new bloods over at Red Bull Studios. Wanna drop in our session? Take a listen on streaming platforms!”

It has been five years since Rowland’s last album, Talk a Good Game, but she continued to record on the low; her inspiration stemming from becoming a mother and losing her mother all in the span of a month.

“It hit a switch in me about the greatness and beauty, the quickness and simplicity of life. People just want to be happy,” she said. “I still wanted to record. I still felt like I was missing something. The third year just came and left so fast. The fourth year I said: ‘I have to get to work’ and now I’m ready to release some music!”

Regarding the direction of her pending album, Rowland previously stated that it will be “extremely personal.”