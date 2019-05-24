Rising UK R&B artist Kara Marni continues to extend her brand by releasing an acoustic cover of Ella Mai’s hit “Trip.” The cover follows her recently released single, “Lose My Love,” and showcases the singer and songwriter’s vocal prowess.

Fans of Kara can expect another much-anticipated body of work in 2019 as well as a headlining UK and European tour.

About her “Lose My Love” single, which you can hear below, Kara stated: “Lose my love is a warning to a lover who’s already well past their last chance… and although you like them, there’s no more slacking to be had!”

In 2018, Kara released ‘Love Just Ain’t Enough,’ her well-received debut project.