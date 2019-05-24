Ed Sheeran teams with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock for the feel-good collaboration, “Cross Me.”
On the throwback, soon-t0-be summer banger, Ed delivers intoxicating vocals as he highlights his loyalty to the lady in his life: “If you cross her, then you cross me / Nobody’s coming close,” he sings.
“Cross Me” follows the Justin Bieber featured “I Don’t Care,” which sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 (see visual below).
“Cross Me” and “I Don’t Care” will appear on The British hitmaker’s forthcoming 15 tracks album, No.6 Collaborations Project, out July 12th. The star-studded collection boasts collaborations with some of Sheeran’s favorite artists.
“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project,” he explained. “Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”
See the tracklisting for ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ below.