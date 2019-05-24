Ed Sheeran teams with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock for the feel-good collaboration, “Cross Me.”

On the throwback, soon-t0-be summer banger, Ed delivers intoxicating vocals as he highlights his loyalty to the lady in his life: “If you cross her, then you cross me / Nobody’s coming close,” he sings.

“Cross Me” follows the Justin Bieber featured “I Don’t Care,” which sits at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 (see visual below).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Cross Me” and “I Don’t Care” will appear on The British hitmaker’s forthcoming 15 tracks album, No.6 Collaborations Project, out July 12th. The star-studded collection boasts collaborations with some of Sheeran’s favorite artists.

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No.5 Collaborations Project,” he explained. “Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

See the tracklisting for ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ below.