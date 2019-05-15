Atlanta-based indie singer Vina Mills is pounding her chest with what she calls the next anthem for Black and Brown women. She recently dropped her latest single “Serena Williams,” which goes just as hard as the Black sports bombshell herself.

“This record represents black excellence, which is exactly what Serena Williams is to me,” Mills said. “You can’t help but feel that natural power and beauty we’re all born with.”

“My goal for this record is to leave the listener with confidence, enlightenment and an urge to pay it forward to the culture,” she adds.

Produced by The Raz of the Dezperawdos (Swizz Beats/Candice Boyd), the track gives off a hip-hop, tribal vibe, allowing Mills to take listeners on a journey through her voice. However, Mills is not just taking listeners on a trip, she’s making a statement.

Mills says that the song is intended to be a message for every Black girl no matter what shape or size they are.

A Detroit native, Mills has been fortunate enough to perform alongside artist like Fantasia, Mary J. Blige, Raheem Devaughn, J. Holiday and a slew of others. She’s now dedicated to becoming a staple in pop and R&B music, describing her sound as electric soul; music that goes through the soul and moves the feet.