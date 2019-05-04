Fantasia is back in full effect, and she’s bringing nothing but transcendent vibes. The R&B veteran drops off the brand new single, “Enough,” a delicious combination of soul vocals and rock-infused production.

The nostalgic “Enough” was recorded with a live band, giving us a musical feel that’s not too common in today’s soul music. The record serves as Fantasia’s first single in over 3 years, and it couldn’t come at a better time.

“Enough” is accompanied by the Derek Blanks-directed music video, which sees Fantasia in her essence… on stage performing. The clip also features a backstory of love with everything coming together at the end when Fantasia and her mystery man romantically reconnect.

“I welcome all of you who truly love soulful & heartfelt music into the inner court of my creative & emotional process for how I approached my new single ‘Enough,'” Fantasia shared as she announced the song’s release. “Sometimes we have to take a look back in order to find the Inspiration that we need in order to move forward!”

In addition to the new single “Enough,” Fantasia is readying her next studio album, which follows 2016’s ‘The Definition of…’ and 2017’s holiday album, ‘Christmas After Midnight.’ The new project will reportedly include collaborations with R&B Songstresses Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan.