New York-based singer Davie has released the first single off his upcoming second EP, ‘Lesson Learned.’ Titled “Your Love’s A Vibe,” the single exhibits a strong groove that takes listeners back to the days when artists like Maxwell and Eric Benet would unload a soul single.

A smooth uptempo track, “Your Love’s A Vibe” is more of a confession of love or a musical love letter describing all the things that make Davie into his love. The song itself is definitely a vibe on its own.

It’s a great way to kick off the anticipation for a larger project.

An eight-track EP, “Lesson Learned” comes on the heels of Davie’s 2017 debut EP “Black Gospel. Vol. 1.” Driven by popping handclaps, an unshakable bass line, hypnotic horns, and wild vocal delivery, the first single “Testify” quickly cracked half a million streams in under a few weeks’ time. Much more is expected from Davie this time around.

“Creating should be about expressing yourself and your life lessons and letting it live on through the listeners,” Davie said. “This project was a sonic and lyrical journey that I felt many people could relate to; lessons we learn and unlearn as we become grownups.”

Besides scoring a feature from his music (and himself) in a Wild Turkey commercial directed by and starring Academy® Award-winner Matthew McConaughey, Davie’s music has shown up in “Grey’s Anatomy,” “This Is Us,” “Queen Sugar,” “CRASHING,” “Playing House” and “Powerless.”

Davie’s second EP, “Lessons Learned” is slated for release on June 13th at 9 PM PST/June 14th at 12 AM.