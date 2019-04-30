Four-time Grammy-nominated artist BJ The Chicago Kid just debuted his latest single “Time Today.” The song is the first official release off his highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album.

In the song, BJ serenades his lover on the smooth slow-jam proclaiming that he is making time in his busy schedule to cater to her every need, want, and desire.

“Time Today” exhibits the makings of a soul classic, with a track of traditional soul instrumentals and BJ’s soulful voice, guiding the song similar to how a captain guides his ship on the open seas. And he’s taking us all on one of the most spectacular musical rides.

If this is the first song off the album, the rest is sure to be worth the wait.

The soul music legend-in-the-making has made quite a name for himself already, averaging over a million streams per week, in addition to collaborating with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Travis Scott, Common, Kehlani, ScHoolboy Q and Chance The Rapper among countless others.

BJ’s debut album, In My Mind, released in 2016, received 3 GRAMMY nominations, amassed over 100 million streams and was praised by a bevy of press outlets.

With the release of the “Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid also made that announcement that his highly-anticipated sophomore album will be titled “1123,” which is his birthday. He says that it’s a celebration of all his successes since the release of his debut album back in 2016.

With the release of “Time Today” and his long-awaited second album coming this summer, BJ The Chicago Kid will continue to prove why he is one of music’s most demanded and revered voices.