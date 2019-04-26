British soul musician Liam Bailey literally has a ‘Brand New’ EP. The new project features six tracks and is supported by the new single titled “Hold Tight.”

With “Brand New” being his fourth EP; Bailey provides an array of emotions starting off with the title track “Brand New,” and closing with “Come Clean.” In-between, the EP consists of lead single “Brother, Why You Gotta Love Her,” which calls on Maverick Sabre for support. Bailey also comes through with the self-reflection, piano ballad, “You Saw The Devil In Me,” before moving onto groovy “Hold Tight.”

The entire project is filled with infectious guitar arrangements and Bailey’s soulful voice. Written solely by Bailey, “Brand New” was also produced by frequent collaborator Rich Cooper (Banks, Lucy Rose, Billie Marten, Tom Odell), and Fred Cox (James Morrison, Col3trane, Lion Babe).

“The EP is heavily inspired by a lot of new music I’ve been listening to recently & I’m especially loving the synths I’ve been hearing,” Bailey said. “I linked with Rich Cooper with this fresh sound in mind.”

“The way we worked was really cool; we mainly jammed around until we caught a vibe that felt right to keep going with. We had lots of great musical spaces to write my recent truths against a different sound to what I’m used to. Although I couldn’t help going old school on ‘Hold Tight’ with Fred Cox – the song has s been on repeat at home, it’s proper uplifting which is rare for me.”

Bailey is widely regarded as one of the best soul voices in the UK, a claim backed by Billboard, BBC Radio 1, and Complex. He’s collaborated with Gorillaz, Shy FX, Salaam Remi + touring with Paloma Faith, Ellie Goulding, Plan B.

He’s been compared to legends such as Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, and Bob Marley for his soul, reggae and blues pedigree, and his honest and relatable songwriting.

After debuting in the top 20 on the UK iTunes R&B/Soul Album Chart, “Brand New” is currently available on all streaming platforms.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>