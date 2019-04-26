Mysterious R&B collective Emotional Oranges has turned out their latest single, “Someone Else.” Straight off their forthcoming project, “The Juice Vol 1,” the song is just a sample of what the group has in store.

Situated on a groovy alt-pop track, “Someone Else” gives off hints of throwback R&B vibes that combines with sultry vocals.

“This is the first time we’ve collaborated on a track outside of our camp,” the LA-based R&B collective said. “Dante Jones of THEY. helped produce this one, we wanted it to be on some 2020 Dr. Dre x Emotional Oranges energy. Wrote it about openly telling my girl that if she’s unhappy, she needs to go be with someone else!”

The song contains lyrics pertaining to a relationship. It talks about investing your time in someone when the other person is actually looking for someone or something else. A very relatable song since as we go through life, we encounter people that we might want to form relationships with, but it doesn’t always work out because you’re not on the same page.

Emotional Oranges is just as mysterious as their name. While not much is known about the collective, it’s speculated that the band came about when Adele’s vocal coach and Drake’s engineer met at a bat mitzvah in 2017.

However, since coming, the collective has been known for their use of funky beats, break-beat drums, and jazzy guitars, creating a refreshing, retro sound with futuristic undertones.

Their debut singles, “Motion” and “Personal” immediately created a cult following, generating over 12 million streams globally. “Motion” was made the official theme song for RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2018.

Next month, Emotional Oranges will be kicking off their “Chill Baby, Chill” tour in Toronto on May 20th. With tour dates already sold out in New York City and Los Angeles, the collective will also be making stops in Paris, Amsterdam, and London.