The much-anticipated, long-delayed new single from R&B legends Jon B. and Donell Jones has arrived. Titled “Understand,” the mid-tempo groove boasts classic vocals, heartfelt and emotional melodies, and cleverly-written lyrics while showcasing the duo’s blended chemistry.

About the song, both Jon and Donell recently shared details with our friends at YKIGS.

“I feel really good about it,” says Jon B. “I haven’t really felt this good about a song I put out in a very long time. The quality of the whole thing is very high. I’ve done a lot of collaborating over the years. This means the most to me that anything has in a really long time. It reminds me how I felt when I did “R U Still Down.”

Donell added, “Jon hit me up months ago right before the Soul Train Awards. I was really interested in doing it. It just seemed like it was something we were supposed to do. Right after he asked me to do that, then the Soul Train Awards hit us up and wanted us to do a segment together. It just seemed like everything was meant for this record to happen. It’s a beautiful record.”

The accompanying music video delivers a nostalgic 90s vibe as both artists are front and center with the camera.

“Understand” is the lead single from Jon B’s upcoming album, due out soon. Donell is also working on a new studio project.