Following the single “King James” and the Smokey Robinson-infused “Make It Better,” West Coast crooner R&B/Soul artist Anderson .Paak releases his new studio album, Ventura.

‘Ventura’ features 11 songs and features additional appearances from Brandy, Jazmine Sullivan, Lalah Hathaway, Sonyae Elise, André 3000, and the late Nate Dogg. The project, which arrives six months after his last album (November 2018), serves as the fourth and final chapter in his beach-themed series.

The album, which .Paak calls “the last wave,” was recorded at the same time as Oxnard. “Growing up in Oxnard gave me the grit and the church to find this voice of mine,” said the Grammy winner. “One town over I went further and found my depth. The duality of each place inspired me greatly and from that I made two albums at the exact same time but held one back because that would have been too many songs to perform live for you all! I like ending things on an even number so welcome to Ventura.”

In support of the album, .Paak will kick off his 21-date “Best Teef in the Game Tour” on May 17 in Nashville with Thundercat, Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, Mac DeMarco, and Jessie Reyez on select dates. He is also slated to perform at Coachella on Friday night.

Stream ‘Ventura’ below via Spotify or Apple Music.