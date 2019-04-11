Super-producer Kaytranada taps R&B duo VanJess for his latest masterpiece, “Dysfunctional.” On the feel-good gem, the Nigerian-American sisters deliver buttery vocals over Kaytranada’s funky and intoxicating production.

“I don’t wanna play, no games / I’m just tryna stay…,” coos VanJess. “Don’t say hey in the light, but you’ll pull up Wednesday night / It’s like this every time.”

“Dysfunctional” will appear on Kaytranada’s forthcoming album via RCA Records. The set will follow-up to his ‘Nothing Like You/Chances’ EP.

VanJess released their debut album, Silk Canvas, in July 2018, and in 2019 they released the songs “Honeywheat” and “Addicted 2 (Keep Cool Remix).”