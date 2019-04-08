Teairra Mari seems to incriminate herself by recording a 50 Cent diss record called “I Ain’t Got It,” insisting she isn’t paying the rapper the $30,000 judgment a judge ordered her to pay.

On the offering, the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ cast member responds to Fiddy’s social media trolling, claiming he isn’t getting paid because she doesn’t have the guap.

“No, I ain’t got it / Oh boy I’m poppin’,” she sings. “I’m taking off like a rocket for 30,000 / That’s what y’all loaned.”

Back in January, a Los Angeles judge ruled in the favor of 50 Cent in a revenge porn lawsuit filed against him by Teairra. In dismissing the case, the judge ordered Teairra to pay $30,618 to cover part of 50’s legal bills. Last month, he served her with legal papers but looks like she has no interest in covering the hefty debt.

In contrary to Teairra’s actions, 50 Cent is still going through the legal system to get his money. According to The Blast, he has been granted an order for Teairra to appear in court and provide financial records, so he can determine which assets can be seized to pay off the debt. 50 is requesting a financial examination of her income, bank accounts, and property.